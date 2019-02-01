Shanthi Gears Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.51 crore, up 14.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.51 crore in December 2018 up 14.01% from Rs. 53.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.84 crore in December 2018 up 45.99% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2018 up 12.94% from Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2017.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2017.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 121.80 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and -17.92% over the last 12 months.