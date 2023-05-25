Shantai Industr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 250.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shantai Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 250.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 5.77% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
Shantai Industr shares closed at 22.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -52.50% returns over the last 6 months
|Shantai Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.27
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.27
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.34
|0.13
|0.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.11
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.03
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.11
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.11
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.11
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.11
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited