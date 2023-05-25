Shantai Industr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 250.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 250.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 5.77% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Shantai Industr shares closed at 22.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -52.50% returns over the last 6 months