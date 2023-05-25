English
    Shantai Industr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 250.82% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shantai Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 250.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 5.77% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Shantai Industr shares closed at 22.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -52.50% returns over the last 6 months

    Shantai Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.270.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.310.270.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.340.130.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.11-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.030.02
    Other Income0.010.01-0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.02-0.05
    Interest0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.02-0.05
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.02-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.02-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.02-0.05
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.11-0.35
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.11-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.11-0.35
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.11-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

