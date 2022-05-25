Shantai Industr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 68.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 68.12% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 92.36% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 92.54% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Shantai Industr shares closed at 23.50 on May 20, 2022 (BSE)