Shantai Industr Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, up 1375.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in March 2019 up 1375.48% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2019 up 423.93% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2019 up 581.36% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.

Shantai Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 12.89 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.98 in March 2018.

Shantai Industr shares closed at 45.75 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.15% returns over the last 6 months and -59.46% over the last 12 months.