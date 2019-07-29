Shantai Industr Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 10.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shantai Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in June 2019 up 10.06% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 148.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019 down 162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.

Shantai Industr shares closed at 56.90 on July 08, 2019 (BSE)