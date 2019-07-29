Shantai Industr Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 10.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shantai Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in June 2019 up 10.06% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 148.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019 down 162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.
Shantai Industr shares closed at 56.90 on July 08, 2019 (BSE)
|Shantai Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.62
|2.94
|3.28
|Other Operating Income
|-0.02
|3.24
|-0.01
|Total Income From Operations
|3.60
|6.18
|3.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.63
|2.90
|3.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|0.00
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.16
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.30
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|2.82
|-0.09
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|2.83
|-0.09
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|2.83
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|2.83
|-0.09
|Tax
|--
|0.89
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|1.93
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|1.93
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6.87
|4.97
|4.88
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|12.89
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|12.89
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|12.89
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|12.89
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited