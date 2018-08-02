Shantai Industr standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3.27 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.28 -- 25.18 Other Operating Income -0.01 -0.48 0.99 Total Income From Operations 3.27 -0.48 26.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3.12 0.37 22.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 -0.39 3.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.09 0.03 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.12 0.05 0.64 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.61 0.25 Other Income -- 0.01 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.60 0.25 Interest -- 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.61 0.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.09 -0.61 0.24 Tax -- -0.01 0.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.60 0.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.60 0.16 Equity Share Capital 1.50 1.50 0.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4.88 4.97 6.20 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.60 -3.98 3.26 Diluted EPS -0.60 -3.98 3.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.60 -3.98 3.26 Diluted EPS -0.60 -3.98 3.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited