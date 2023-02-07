 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shantai Industr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 74.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shantai Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 74.66% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 107.96% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 110% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021. Shantai Industr shares closed at 32.30 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.82% returns over the last 6 months and -9.52% over the last 12 months.
Shantai Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.27--1.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.27--1.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.182.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-0.18-1.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.02
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.010.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.020.11
Other Income0.01--0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.020.20
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.020.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.020.20
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.020.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.020.20
Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.151.32
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.151.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.151.32
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.151.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 7, 2023