Shantai Industr Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, up 3296.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in December 2021 up 3296.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 276.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Shantai Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

Shantai Industr shares closed at 35.70 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)