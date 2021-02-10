Shantai Industr Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 96.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 96.91% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 109.55% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 112% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

Shantai Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.68 in December 2019.

Shantai Industr shares closed at 32.50 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)