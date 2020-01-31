Shantai Industr Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 253.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2019 up 253.69% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019 down 938.69% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019 down 725% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

Shantai Industr shares closed at 35.10 on January 24, 2020 (BSE)