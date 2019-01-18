Shankara Building Q3 PAT may dip 38.5% YoY to Rs. 10.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Shankara Building to report net profit at Rs. 10.8 crore down 38.5% year-on-year (up 18.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 696.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 17.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 33.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.