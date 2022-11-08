 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankara Buildi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.44 crore, up 55.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 886.44 crore in September 2022 up 55.45% from Rs. 570.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in September 2022 up 100.87% from Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.41 crore in September 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 17.32 crore in September 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in September 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 730.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.63% over the last 12 months.

Shankara Building Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 886.44 810.07 570.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 886.44 810.07 570.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 843.17 784.99 545.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.38 -16.02 -6.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.39 8.89 7.63
Depreciation 2.35 2.48 2.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.71 9.92 7.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.20 19.81 13.35
Other Income 2.86 0.26 1.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.06 20.07 14.62
Interest 5.21 5.48 5.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.85 14.59 9.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.85 14.59 9.39
Tax 3.58 3.67 2.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.27 10.92 7.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.27 10.92 7.10
Equity Share Capital 22.85 22.85 22.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 4.78 3.11
Diluted EPS 6.24 4.78 3.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 4.78 3.11
Diluted EPS 6.24 4.78 3.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shankara Buildi #Shankara Building Products
first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:34 pm
