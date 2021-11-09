Shankara Buildi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 570.25 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.25 crore in September 2021 up 22.56% from Rs. 465.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2021 up 36.95% from Rs. 5.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.32 crore in September 2021 up 20.95% from Rs. 14.32 crore in September 2020.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.27 in September 2020.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 600.30 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.81% returns over the last 6 months and 88.09% over the last 12 months.