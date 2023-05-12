Shankara Buildi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,229.79 crore, up 58.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,229.79 crore in March 2023 up 58.72% from Rs. 774.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2023 up 26.63% from Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.49 crore in March 2023 up 22.37% from Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2022.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.42 in March 2022.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 662.85 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and -1.35% over the last 12 months.