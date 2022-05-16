 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankara Buildi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 774.82 crore, up 25.31% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 774.82 crore in March 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 618.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2022 up 59.21% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2022 up 25.13% from Rs. 19.26 crore in March 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 681.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Shankara Building Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 774.82 559.95 618.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 774.82 559.95 618.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 737.06 523.33 554.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.99 7.36 28.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.92 7.67 7.83
Depreciation 2.61 2.54 3.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.51 8.06 7.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.71 10.99 16.22
Other Income 0.78 0.11 -0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.49 11.10 15.95
Interest 5.08 5.36 5.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.41 5.74 10.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.41 5.74 10.79
Tax 4.02 1.56 3.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.39 4.18 7.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.39 4.18 7.78
Equity Share Capital 22.85 22.85 22.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.42 1.83 3.41
Diluted EPS 5.42 1.83 3.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.42 1.83 3.41
Diluted EPS 5.42 1.83 3.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
