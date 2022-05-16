Shankara Buildi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 774.82 crore, up 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 774.82 crore in March 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 618.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2022 up 59.21% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2022 up 25.13% from Rs. 19.26 crore in March 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 681.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)