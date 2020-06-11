Shankara Buildi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 642.52 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.52 crore in March 2020 up 17.09% from Rs. 548.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2020 up 354.47% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.69 crore in March 2020 up 67.15% from Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2019.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2019.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 303.65 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.89% returns over the last 6 months and -39.06% over the last 12 months.