    Shankara Buildi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,173.96 crore, up 44.92% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:Net Sales at Rs 1,173.96 crore in June 2023 up 44.92% from Rs. 810.07 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2023 up 30.49% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.39 crore in June 2023 up 25.9% from Rs. 22.55 crore in June 2022.
    Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.78 in June 2022.Shankara Buildi shares closed at 720.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 5.02% over the last 12 months.
    Shankara Building Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,173.961,229.79810.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,173.961,229.79810.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,150.501,203.10784.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.68-24.66-16.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3010.168.89
    Depreciation2.292.562.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7512.519.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.8026.1219.81
    Other Income0.300.810.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1026.9320.07
    Interest6.995.605.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1121.3314.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.1121.3314.59
    Tax4.865.643.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2515.6910.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2515.6910.92
    Equity Share Capital22.8522.8522.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.236.864.78
    Diluted EPS6.236.864.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.236.864.78
    Diluted EPS6.236.864.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

