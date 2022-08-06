 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankara Buildi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 810.07 crore, up 91.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 810.07 crore in June 2022 up 91.18% from Rs. 423.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022 up 206.1% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.55 crore in June 2022 up 72.66% from Rs. 13.06 crore in June 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 722.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.25% returns over the last 6 months and 17.06% over the last 12 months.

Shankara Building Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 810.07 774.82 423.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 810.07 774.82 423.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 784.99 737.06 433.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.02 -4.99 -37.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.89 8.92 6.87
Depreciation 2.48 2.61 2.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.92 10.51 7.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.81 20.71 9.95
Other Income 0.26 0.78 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.07 21.49 10.19
Interest 5.48 5.08 5.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.59 16.41 4.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.59 16.41 4.76
Tax 3.67 4.02 1.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.92 12.39 3.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.92 12.39 3.57
Equity Share Capital 22.85 22.85 22.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.78 5.42 1.56
Diluted EPS 4.78 5.42 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.78 5.42 1.56
Diluted EPS 4.78 5.42 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
