Shankara Buildi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 810.07 crore, up 91.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 810.07 crore in June 2022 up 91.18% from Rs. 423.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022 up 206.1% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.55 crore in June 2022 up 72.66% from Rs. 13.06 crore in June 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 722.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.25% returns over the last 6 months and 17.06% over the last 12 months.