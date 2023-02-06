Shankara Buildi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,109.92 crore, up 98.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,109.92 crore in December 2022 up 98.22% from Rs. 559.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.14 crore in December 2022 up 286.12% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.05 crore in December 2022 up 120.31% from Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2021.