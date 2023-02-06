 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankara Buildi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,109.92 crore, up 98.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,109.92 crore in December 2022 up 98.22% from Rs. 559.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.14 crore in December 2022 up 286.12% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.05 crore in December 2022 up 120.31% from Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2021.

Shankara Building Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,109.92 886.44 559.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,109.92 886.44 559.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,070.37 843.17 523.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.03 -1.38 7.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.65 10.39 7.67
Depreciation 2.32 2.35 2.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.26 11.71 8.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.35 20.20 10.99
Other Income 3.38 2.86 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.73 23.06 11.10
Interest 5.25 5.21 5.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.48 17.85 5.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.48 17.85 5.74
Tax 6.34 3.58 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.14 14.27 4.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.14 14.27 4.18
Equity Share Capital 22.85 22.85 22.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.06 6.24 1.83
Diluted EPS 7.06 6.24 1.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.06 6.24 1.83
Diluted EPS 7.06 6.24 1.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited