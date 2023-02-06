English
    Shankara Buildi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,109.92 crore, up 98.22% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,109.92 crore in December 2022 up 98.22% from Rs. 559.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.14 crore in December 2022 up 286.12% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.05 crore in December 2022 up 120.31% from Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2021.

    Shankara Building Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,109.92886.44559.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,109.92886.44559.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,070.37843.17523.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.03-1.387.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.6510.397.67
    Depreciation2.322.352.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2611.718.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3520.2010.99
    Other Income3.382.860.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7323.0611.10
    Interest5.255.215.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.4817.855.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.4817.855.74
    Tax6.343.581.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.1414.274.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.1414.274.18
    Equity Share Capital22.8522.8522.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.066.241.83
    Diluted EPS7.066.241.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.066.241.83
    Diluted EPS7.066.241.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited