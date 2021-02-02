Shankara Buildi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 540.44 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.44 crore in December 2020 down 19.06% from Rs. 667.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2020 up 61.17% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2020 up 13.17% from Rs. 23.53 crore in December 2019.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.18 in December 2019.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 346.50 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.34% returns over the last 6 months and -6.02% over the last 12 months.