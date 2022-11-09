 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankara Buildi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 906.72 crore, up 49.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 906.72 crore in September 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 605.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.52 crore in September 2022 up 73.11% from Rs. 8.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.53 crore in September 2022 up 33.32% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.92 in September 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 727.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 21.16% over the last 12 months.

Shankara Building Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 906.72 832.54 605.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 906.72 832.54 605.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.70 152.19 162.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 707.22 643.54 405.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.42 -12.88 -5.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.50 10.71 10.40
Depreciation 3.93 4.11 4.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.13 12.88 11.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.66 21.99 16.49
Other Income 2.94 0.36 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.60 22.35 17.81
Interest 5.95 6.32 6.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.65 16.03 11.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.65 16.03 11.81
Tax 4.13 4.01 2.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.52 12.02 8.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.52 12.02 8.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.52 12.02 8.97
Equity Share Capital 22.85 22.85 22.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.79 5.26 3.92
Diluted EPS 6.79 5.26 3.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.79 5.26 3.92
Diluted EPS 6.79 5.26 3.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm
