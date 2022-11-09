English
    Shankara Buildi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 906.72 crore, up 49.7% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 906.72 crore in September 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 605.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.52 crore in September 2022 up 73.11% from Rs. 8.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.53 crore in September 2022 up 33.32% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.

    Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.92 in September 2021.

    Shankara Buildi shares closed at 727.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 21.16% over the last 12 months.

    Shankara Building Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations906.72832.54605.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations906.72832.54605.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.70152.19162.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods707.22643.54405.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.42-12.88-5.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5010.7110.40
    Depreciation3.934.114.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1312.8811.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6621.9916.49
    Other Income2.940.361.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6022.3517.81
    Interest5.956.326.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.6516.0311.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.6516.0311.81
    Tax4.134.012.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5212.028.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5212.028.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.5212.028.97
    Equity Share Capital22.8522.8522.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.795.263.92
    Diluted EPS6.795.263.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.795.263.92
    Diluted EPS6.795.263.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shankara Buildi #Shankara Building Products
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm