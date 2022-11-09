Shankara Buildi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 906.72 crore, up 49.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 906.72 crore in September 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 605.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.52 crore in September 2022 up 73.11% from Rs. 8.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.53 crore in September 2022 up 33.32% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.92 in September 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 727.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 21.16% over the last 12 months.