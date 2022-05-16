 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankara Buildi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 782.23 crore, up 21.79% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 782.23 crore in March 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 642.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2022 up 40.61% from Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 27.96 crore in March 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in March 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 681.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Shankara Building Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 782.23 584.95 642.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 782.23 584.95 642.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.98 138.31 142.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 587.05 402.30 426.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.57 7.68 23.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.35 10.51 10.45
Depreciation 4.22 4.19 4.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.25 11.08 13.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.95 10.88 21.64
Other Income 0.86 0.21 1.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.81 11.09 23.10
Interest 5.91 6.25 7.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.90 4.84 15.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.90 4.84 15.73
Tax 5.33 1.32 4.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.57 3.52 11.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.57 3.52 11.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.57 3.52 11.07
Equity Share Capital 22.85 22.85 22.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.81 1.54 4.85
Diluted EPS 6.81 1.54 4.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.81 1.54 4.85
Diluted EPS 6.81 1.54 4.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
