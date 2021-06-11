Shankara Buildi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 642.25 crore, down 3.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.25 crore in March 2021 down 3.75% from Rs. 667.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2021 down 1.98% from Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.96 crore in March 2021 down 6.58% from Rs. 29.93 crore in March 2020.

Shankara Buildi EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.94 in March 2020.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 443.65 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.69% returns over the last 6 months and 46.11% over the last 12 months.