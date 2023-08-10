English
    Shankara Buildi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,132.13 crore, up 35.99% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,132.13 crore in June 2023 up 35.99% from Rs. 832.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.28 crore in June 2023 up 43.76% from Rs. 12.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.46 crore in June 2023 up 30.23% from Rs. 26.46 crore in June 2022.

    Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.26 in June 2022.

    Shankara Buildi shares closed at 720.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 5.02% over the last 12 months.

    Shankara Building Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,132.131,210.02832.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,132.131,210.02832.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.06169.14152.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods952.161,005.27643.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.83-28.06-12.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5112.5510.71
    Depreciation3.894.224.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2315.7512.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.1131.1521.99
    Other Income0.460.850.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5732.0022.35
    Interest7.406.066.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.1725.9416.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.1725.9416.03
    Tax5.896.804.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.2819.1412.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.2819.1412.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.2819.1412.02
    Equity Share Capital22.8522.8522.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.568.385.26
    Diluted EPS7.568.385.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.568.385.26
    Diluted EPS7.568.385.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

