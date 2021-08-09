Shankara Buildi Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 445.53 crore, up 28.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.53 crore in June 2021 up 28.74% from Rs. 346.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2021 up 124.76% from Rs. 25.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2021 up 307.34% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2020.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.07 in June 2020.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 612.55 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.61% returns over the last 6 months and 69.00% over the last 12 months.