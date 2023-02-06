 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankara Buildi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.44 crore, up 84.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.44 crore in December 2022 up 84.71% from Rs. 584.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.37 crore in December 2022 up 365.06% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.75 crore in December 2022 up 114.33% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

Shankara Building Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,080.44 906.72 584.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,080.44 906.72 584.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.63 147.70 138.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 898.87 707.22 402.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.50 -2.42 7.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.48 12.50 10.51
Depreciation 4.08 3.93 4.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.76 15.13 11.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.12 22.66 10.88
Other Income 3.55 2.94 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.67 25.60 11.09
Interest 5.92 5.95 6.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.75 19.65 4.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.75 19.65 4.84
Tax 6.38 4.13 1.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.37 15.52 3.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.37 15.52 3.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.37 15.52 3.52
Equity Share Capital 22.85 22.85 22.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.16 6.79 1.54
Diluted EPS 7.16 6.79 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.16 6.79 1.54
Diluted EPS 7.16 6.79 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited