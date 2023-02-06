English
    Shankara Buildi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.44 crore, up 84.71% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,080.44 crore in December 2022 up 84.71% from Rs. 584.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.37 crore in December 2022 up 365.06% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.75 crore in December 2022 up 114.33% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

    Shankara Building Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,080.44906.72584.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,080.44906.72584.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.63147.70138.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods898.87707.22402.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.50-2.427.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.4812.5010.51
    Depreciation4.083.934.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7615.1311.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1222.6610.88
    Other Income3.552.940.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6725.6011.09
    Interest5.925.956.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.7519.654.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.7519.654.84
    Tax6.384.131.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3715.523.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3715.523.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.3715.523.52
    Equity Share Capital22.8522.8522.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.166.791.54
    Diluted EPS7.166.791.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.166.791.54
    Diluted EPS7.166.791.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
