Shankara Buildi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.44 crore, up 84.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.44 crore in December 2022 up 84.71% from Rs. 584.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.37 crore in December 2022 up 365.06% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.75 crore in December 2022 up 114.33% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 7.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.

