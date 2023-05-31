Shankar Lal Ram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.70 crore, down 4.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.70 crore in March 2023 down 4.68% from Rs. 92.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 83.81% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2023 down 46.46% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2022.

Shankar Lal Ram EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2022.

Shankar Lal Ram shares closed at 116.35 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -9.35% over the last 12 months.