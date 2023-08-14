Shankar Lal Ram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, down 34.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in June 2023 down 34.56% from Rs. 83.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 90.69% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 88.54% from Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2022.

Shankar Lal Ram EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2022.

Shankar Lal Ram shares closed at 107.55 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -16.01% over the last 12 months.