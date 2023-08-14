English
    Shankar Lal Ram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, down 34.56% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in June 2023 down 34.56% from Rs. 83.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 90.69% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 88.54% from Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2022.

    Shankar Lal Ram EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2022.

    Shankar Lal Ram shares closed at 107.55 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -16.01% over the last 12 months.

    Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.6487.7083.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.6487.7083.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.5378.7277.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.31-1.42-4.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.051.051.05
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.764.891.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.964.438.63
    Other Income0.000.08--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.974.528.63
    Interest0.170.270.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.794.248.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.794.248.27
    Tax0.223.152.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.581.096.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.581.096.19
    Equity Share Capital63.9763.9721.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.172.90
    Diluted EPS0.090.172.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.172.90
    Diluted EPS0.090.172.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

