Shankar Lal Ram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore, up 51.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore in June 2022 up 51.99% from Rs. 54.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2022 up 84.65% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2022 up 70.75% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2021.

Shankar Lal Ram EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.

Shankar Lal Ram shares closed at 134.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 202.48% returns over the last 6 months and 659.64% over the last 12 months.