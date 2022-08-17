 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankar Lal Ram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore, up 51.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore in June 2022 up 51.99% from Rs. 54.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2022 up 84.65% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2022 up 70.75% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2021.

Shankar Lal Ram EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.

Shankar Lal Ram shares closed at 134.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 202.48% returns over the last 6 months and 659.64% over the last 12 months.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.49 92.01 54.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.49 92.01 54.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.10 77.08 49.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.58 4.61 -1.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.05 1.05 1.02
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.27 0.78 0.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.63 8.47 5.03
Other Income -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.63 8.47 5.05
Interest 0.37 0.29 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.27 8.18 4.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.27 8.18 4.73
Tax 2.08 1.43 1.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.19 6.76 3.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.19 6.76 3.35
Equity Share Capital 21.32 21.32 10.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 3.17 3.14
Diluted EPS 2.90 3.17 3.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 3.17 3.14
Diluted EPS 2.90 3.17 3.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:11 pm
