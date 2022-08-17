English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shankar Lal Ram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore, up 51.99% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore in June 2022 up 51.99% from Rs. 54.93 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2022 up 84.65% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2022 up 70.75% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2021.

    Shankar Lal Ram EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.

    Close

    Shankar Lal Ram shares closed at 134.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 202.48% returns over the last 6 months and 659.64% over the last 12 months.

    Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.4992.0154.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.4992.0154.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.1077.0849.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.584.61-1.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.051.051.02
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.270.780.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.638.475.03
    Other Income----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.638.475.05
    Interest0.370.290.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.278.184.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.278.184.73
    Tax2.081.431.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.196.763.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.196.763.35
    Equity Share Capital21.3221.3210.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.903.173.14
    Diluted EPS2.903.173.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.903.173.14
    Diluted EPS2.903.173.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shankar Lal Ram #Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.