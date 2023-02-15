 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankar Lal Ram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.51 crore, down 28.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are:Net Sales at Rs 77.51 crore in December 2022 down 28.97% from Rs. 109.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 90.56% from Rs. 12.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 89.13% from Rs. 17.30 crore in December 2021.
Shankar Lal Ram EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.99 in December 2021. Shankar Lal Ram shares closed at 132.25 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 227.92% over the last 12 months.
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations77.5174.74109.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations77.5174.74109.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods73.1964.4595.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.581.32-5.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.051.051.05
Depreciation0.020.010.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.960.770.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.727.1417.30
Other Income0.140.26--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.867.3917.30
Interest0.250.220.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.617.1716.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.617.1716.84
Tax0.401.814.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.215.3712.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.215.3712.77
Equity Share Capital63.9763.9721.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.190.845.99
Diluted EPS0.190.845.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.190.845.99
Diluted EPS0.190.845.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

