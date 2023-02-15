Shankar Lal Ram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.51 crore, down 28.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are:Net Sales at Rs 77.51 crore in December 2022 down 28.97% from Rs. 109.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 90.56% from Rs. 12.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 89.13% from Rs. 17.30 crore in December 2021.
Shankar Lal Ram EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.99 in December 2021.
|Shankar Lal Ram shares closed at 132.25 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 227.92% over the last 12 months.
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.51
|74.74
|109.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.51
|74.74
|109.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|73.19
|64.45
|95.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.58
|1.32
|-5.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.05
|1.05
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|0.77
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.72
|7.14
|17.30
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.26
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.86
|7.39
|17.30
|Interest
|0.25
|0.22
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.61
|7.17
|16.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.61
|7.17
|16.84
|Tax
|0.40
|1.81
|4.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.21
|5.37
|12.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.21
|5.37
|12.77
|Equity Share Capital
|63.97
|63.97
|21.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.84
|5.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.84
|5.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.84
|5.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.84
|5.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited