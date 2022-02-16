Shankar Lal Ram Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.13 crore, up 99.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.13 crore in December 2021 up 99.36% from Rs. 54.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in December 2021 up 323.28% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.30 crore in December 2021 up 273.65% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2020.

Shankar Lal Ram EPS has increased to Rs. 5.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2020.

Shankar Lal Ram shares closed at 127.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 139.94% returns over the last 6 months and 567.37% over the last 12 months.