Shangar Decor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 45.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2022 up 45.18% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 28.38% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

Shangar Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 3.17 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.63% returns over the last 6 months and -56.15% over the last 12 months.