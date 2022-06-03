Shangar Decor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 1094.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 1094.96% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 75.62% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 168.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 4.93 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)