Shangar Decor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 1094.96% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shangar Decor are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 1094.96% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 75.62% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 168.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
Shangar Decor shares closed at 4.93 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)
|Shangar Decor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.80
|1.14
|0.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.80
|1.14
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.50
|0.38
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.37
|0.04
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.04
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.18
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.16
|0.38
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.12
|-0.65
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.12
|-0.64
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.08
|-0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.08
|-0.66
|Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.06
|-0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.06
|-0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|6.12
|6.12
|6.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.20
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.20
|-1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.20
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.20
|-1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited