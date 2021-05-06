Shangar Decor Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 92.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 92.67% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 down 4643.04% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021 down 275% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 12.61 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 46.12% over the last 12 months.