Shangar Decor Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 92.67% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shangar Decor are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 92.67% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 down 4643.04% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021 down 275% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.
Shangar Decor shares closed at 12.61 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 46.12% over the last 12 months.
|Shangar Decor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.32
|0.52
|4.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.32
|0.52
|4.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|0.02
|3.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.08
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.20
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.19
|1.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.03
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.03
|0.08
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.02
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|0.02
|0.07
|Tax
|0.06
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|0.02
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|0.02
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|6.12
|6.12
|3.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|0.06
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|0.06
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|0.06
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|0.06
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited