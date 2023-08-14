Shangar Decor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 39.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 39.09% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

Shangar Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 3.24 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.88% returns over the last 6 months