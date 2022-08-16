Shangar Decor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 296.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in June 2022 up 296.19% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 11.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

Shangar Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 3.36 on August 08, 2022 (BSE)