Shangar Decor Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 77.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2021 down 77.66% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 92.23% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 down 67.01% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2020.

Shangar Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2020.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 6.28 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)