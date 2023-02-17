Shangar Decor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, up 254.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in December 2022 up 254.66% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 78.75% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.