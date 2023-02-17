Shangar Decor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, up 254.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in December 2022 up 254.66% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 78.75% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Shangar Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 2.42 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -63.33% over the last 12 months.