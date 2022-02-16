Shangar Decor Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, up 118.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2021 up 118.18% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 239.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 30.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

Shangar Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 6.60 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.41% returns over the last 6 months and -65.80% over the last 12 months.