Shangar Decor Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 48.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 48.57% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 79.19% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 23.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Shangar Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2019.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 19.10 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.17% returns over the last 6 months and 118.54% over the last 12 months.