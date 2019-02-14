Shangar Decor Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 72.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 72.96% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 48.1% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 4% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

Shangar Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2017.

Shangar Decor shares closed at 20.95 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 44.48% returns over the last 6 months and 55.19% over the last 12 months.